New Delhi, August 21: The INDIA bloc's nominee for the Vice-Presidential election, former Supreme Court Judge Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, is set to file his nomination papers on Thursday. The election is scheduled to take place on September 9. The announcement of Justice Reddy's candidature was made on Tuesday by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi after a meeting of the Opposition alliance. Presenting him as the joint candidate on Wednesday, Kharge said, "This Vice-Presidential election is not just about filling a constitutional post -- it is an ideological battle for the soul of the nation."

Kharge accused the ruling party of pursuing a path of "majoritarianism" and contrasted it with the Opposition's pledge to uphold justice, inclusivity, and constitutional values. "While the ruling party has chosen the path of majoritarianism, we stand firm in our commitment to justice, inclusivity, and the Constitution," he said while formally introducing Justice Reddy to Opposition leaders at the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament). Vice President Election 2025: NDA Candidate CP Radhakrishnan Files Nomination for VP Poll, PM Narendra Modi Accompanies Him (Watch Video).

The Congress president emphasised that the nomination of Justice Reddy symbolises a united Opposition resisting what it alleges is the government's erosion of democratic norms. "We announce his candidature with great pride and conviction," Kharge said, adding that the move reflects ideological solidarity across parties. Justice Reddy, widely respected for his landmark judgments and strong adherence to principles of social, economic, and political equality, was projected by Kharge as a figure who embodies the values of the Constitution.

He underlined that the nomination is also intended as a counter to the ruling party's alignment with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Kharge painted a critical picture of Parliament's functioning under the present government, alleging that debates are bypassed, bills are rushed through without proper scrutiny, and investigative agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department, and CBI are being misused to target dissent. B Sudershan Reddy, Former Supreme Court Judge, Named INDIA Alliance Candidate for Vice President Election 2025.

Citing the recent Monsoon Session as an example, he called it a "black chapter" in India's parliamentary history. Arguing that the dignity and impartiality of the Rajya Sabha have been undermined, Kharge said Justice Reddy's elevation as Vice-President and Chairman of the Upper House would help restore fairness and strengthen parliamentary traditions once upheld by stalwarts like S. Radhakrishnan.

"In the last 11 years, the ruling party has not only discriminated against the Opposition but also obstructed parliamentary work. Even with a minority government, they continue to pass anti-people laws by misusing their numbers. The Speaker's role in suppressing opposition voices has been deeply troubling," Kharge said, switching to Hindi to stress his point.

Appealing to all Members of Parliament, Kharge urged support for Justice Reddy's candidature, describing him as a leader whose life reflects fairness, compassion, and empowerment of citizens. He said those qualities are vital in the current political environment. With the Vice-Presidential election drawing near, Justice Reddy's nomination has set the stage for a contest that Opposition leaders describe as one not just between candidates but between competing visions for India's democratic future.

