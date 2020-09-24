Chennai, Sep 24: Actor-turned politician and DMDK founder A.Vijayakant has tested positive for coronavirus and his condition is stable, said a private hospital where he has been admitted.

In a statement issued the hospital MIOT International said Vijayakant tested positive for Covid-19 on 22.9.2020.

"He is completely stable and admitted in MIOT Hospitals, Chennai. He is expected to make full recovery and should be ready for discharge soon," the hospital Managing Director Prithvi Mohandas said.

DMDK is part of the ruling AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.

