Kanpur, July 10: In the latest development, notorious gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in a police encounter. The news was confirmed by UP police who said that the criminal was shot dead as he attempted to flee when the car in which he was being brought from MP to Kanpur overturned. According to an ANI update, SP Kanpur West said, "Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital."

According to Police, one of the vehicles of the convoy of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) that was bringing back gangster Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh to Kanpur overturned. Following which, gangster Vikas Dubey reportedly attempted to flee. Uttar Pradesh STF team along with gangster and the prime accused behind the Kanpur encounter case Vikas Dubey was on their way to Kanpur on Friday morning after being arrested in Ujjain. Vikas Dubey Arrested: Vehicle of UP Special Task Force Convoy Bringing Back Gangster From MP to Kanpur Overturns.

Vikas Dubey killed in Encounter:

Gangster Vikas Dubey killed in encounter when he tried to flee after road accident: IG, Kanpur Mohit Agarwal — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 10, 2020

He got arrested from Mahakal temple in Ujjain on Thursday around 8.30 am. Reportedly, the UP gangster had stayed in Noida for two days after killing eight police officers in Kanpur.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 08:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).