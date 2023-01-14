New Delhi, January 14: A man was dragged on a car's bonnet in the west Delhi area, the police said on Saturday, adding that they suspect it to be a road rage incident but police teams are probing the incident from all angles. Police said that the accused driver has been identified and is being questioned. Delhi Shocker: Man Hit by Car, Dragged on Bonnet in Rajouri Garden; Case Registered After Horrific Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

#WATCH | A man was dragged on car's bonnet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden(12.01) An incident of road rage occured that led to incident shown in video. Case registered under IPC sec 279, 323, 341, 308. Accused identified, being interrogated: Delhi Police (Visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/RdVGuU7QXL — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

"A case under Section 279 (rash driving), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered," said a senior police officer. West Bengal Shocker: Woman Sold Off to Delhi's GB Road, Raped Every Night, Saved and Reunited With Her Child in Kolkata.

The video of the incident was also doing rounds on social media. In the video, a man is seen on the bonnet of a moving white Maruti Dzire car.

