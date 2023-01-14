Mumbai, January 14: In a shocking incident that took place in Kolkata, a woman was reunited with her child after it was taken away from her nearly two months ago. Police officials said that the woman from Diamond Harbour was allegedly sold off to Delhi's GB road where she was raped every night. Two months ago, her four-year-old daughter was allegedly taken away from her.

According to a report in the Times of India, the "kothiwali", who owned the place where the woman was trafficked allowed her to talk to her daughter over video call only twice. Post this, the woman put a stop to all communication between the mother and her child. After learning about the incident, a joint operation by Magrahat Police, Delhi Police, and NGO Shakti Vahini ensured the woman's rescue. Kolkata Shocker: Tutor Molests Minor Girl While Teaching Her To Play Harmonium, Arrested.

Last week on on January 4, the woman was reunited with her daughter in Delhi. Police officials said that rescuing the child was a rough task. "The moment the accused realized a raid was on, the child was removed from the hideout. Cops fanned the entire GB Road area. The accused dumped the girl near a temple and fled. The priest heard the child cry and informed cops," a police officer said.

Talking about her ordeal, the woman survivor said that that she was asked to pay Rs 50,000 if she wanted to return home. She also claimed that her earning of each night went to the "kothiwali". After reuniting the mother with the child, NGO Shakti Vahini said that the case another example of how vulnerable women were. West Bengal Shocker: Man Rapes, Threatens To Kill 60-Year-Old Woman Whom He Would Call ‘Mother’ in Kolkata; Arrested.

"The school-going children are being reached out to through the state machinery. But reaching those in the interiors, where we need to develop consciousness about traffickers, is proving to be a challenge. The South 24 Parganas administration has been serious about battling these challenges,," Rishi Kant from Shakti Vahini said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2023 04:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).