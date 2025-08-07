Visakhapatnam, August 7: What will you do if your partner reports you to the police? In a bizarre yet dramatic turn of events from Visakhapatnam, a husband's complaint against his poker-playing wife led to the busting of a mini gambling club. The incident unfolded in Lalith Nagar, where police raided a poker den run by a group of women. Based on the husband's tip-off, six women were taken into custody, and INR 22,000 was seized.

According to a Free Press Journal report, the husband approached the police after repeated attempts to stop his wife from participating in the games failed. He informed senior officials, prompting the Fourth Town Police and Task Force to take swift action. The women were caught red-handed during a raid conducted in broad daylight. Police confirmed that gambling sessions had been ongoing daily from 10 AM to 5 PM. Visakhapatnam: Narrow Escape For Navy Officers After Parachutes Entangle During Descent At Rama Krishna Beach; Video Surfaces.

Sources revealed that despite prior warnings from law enforcement, the women continued running the poker den in Lalith Nagar and nearby localities. Locals allege the group operated like a mini gambling club with regular players. Police have now launched a deeper probe to identify more individuals possibly involved in the operation. The arrested women are being questioned for further leads. Visakhapatnam Wall Collapse: Techie Couple Dies as Wall Collapses at During Chandanotsavam Festival at Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh police have intensified surveillance across districts to crack down on gambling and drug-related activities. Officials are now using drones to monitor open fields and secluded areas, which are often used to avoid detection. This tech-based approach has helped nab multiple offenders in recent weeks, reinforcing efforts to keep such illegal practices in check.

