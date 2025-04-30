Tragedy struck during the annual Chandanotsavam celebrations at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Simhachalam on Tuesday, as a wall collapsed, claiming the lives of eight devotees, as per the news agency ANI. Among the deceased were a techie couple, Maheshwara Rao and Sailaja from Madhuravada, Visakhapatnam. The other victims were identified as Yedla Venkata Rao (45), P. Durgaswami Naidu (33), Manikanta Eswara Sesu (28) from East Godavari district, and Paila Venkataratnam (50) and Gujjari Maha Lakshmi (55), all of whom had gathered for the revered temple event. The incident occurred in the early hours, casting a pall over the religious festivities. Visakhapatnam Wall Collapse: 8 Killed As Wall Collapses During Chandanotsavam Festival at Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video).

#Simhachalam : A #Techie Couple - Maheshwara Rao and Sailaja from #Madhuravada , #Visakhapatnam were among the victims who lost their lives in #SimhachalamTragedy 💔 The 7 devotees, including 4 men and 3 women who lost their lives in #SimhachalamTemple , are identified as Yedla… pic.twitter.com/HnCSl7Sjxi — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 30, 2025

#Simhachalam : At least 7 devotees, including 3 women died and several others were injured after a cement wall collapsed, while standing in a queue for the ₹300 ticket at the #simhachalamtemple in #Visakhapatnam , #AndhraPradesh in the early hours today, during the annual… pic.twitter.com/nTWySzlQ0r — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 30, 2025

