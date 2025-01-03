Two Indian Navy officers narrowly escaped harm on Thursday when their parachutes became entangled during a rehearsal for an operational demonstration by the Eastern Naval Command at Rama Krishna Beach, Visakhapatnam. The incident occurred as one of the officers carried the national flag while descending. Unable to control their descent, both officers fell into the water. A navy rescue boat stationed nearby quickly brought them to safety. A video captured the dramatic moment, showing the officers in free fall before hitting the sea. Fortunately, neither officer sustained injuries. The mishap occurred in front of spectators who had gathered to watch the rehearsal. The Navy is investigating the incident to ensure safety in future demonstrations. Mumbai Boat Crash: Indian Navy Says ‘Naval Craft Lost Control During Engine Trials and Collided With Passenger Ferry’, Killing 13.

Navy Officers Rescued After Parachute Mishap at Visakhapatnam Beach

The Indian Navy MARCOS are fine. They did not collide; instead, the parachutes had become entangled. The rescue boats were nearby and reached the location where they had fallen.#Vizag pic.twitter.com/SRoKqJplhV — Akash Sharma (@kaidensharmaa) January 3, 2025

