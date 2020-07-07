Vishakhapatnam, July 7: The Andhra Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested 12 persons, including CEO and 2 Directors of LG Polymers, in connection with the Vizag gas leak incident. The styrene gas leak mishap on May 7, at the LG Polymers unit in Visakhapatnam, has claimed 12 lives. Those arrested include LG Polymers' Managing Director and Technical Director, both of whom are foreign nationals. Vizag Gas Leak at LG Polymers: Andhra Pradesh Government Suspends 2 Environment Engineers, Factory Department Official.

The arrests came a day after the High Power Committee (HPC) submitted its report on the Vizag gas leak to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. A comprehensive 4,000-page report looking into the causes and factors behind the styrene gas leak at LG Polymers' facility has been compiled by the eight-member committee comprising state and central officials and experts. Vizag Gas Leak: Gas Leakages a Regular Feature 'Owing to Lack of Action from Andhra Pradesh Govt', Says TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu.

The findings of the HPC point to shortcomings on the part of the LG in the leak. The reasons cited for the mishap include poor design of the tank, inadequate refrigeration, poor safety protocol, slackness on part of the management, insufficient knowledge of the chemical properties of styrene, especially during storage conditions, and non-compliance with safety protocol during the lockdown period.

