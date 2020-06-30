Amaravati, June 30: Targeting Andhra government over gas leakage at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday alleged that gas leakages have become a regular feature owing to "lack of action and alacrity from the government".

In a tweet, Naidu said, "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the two individuals who've lost their lives in the gas leak at Sainor Life Sciences in #Vizag. Gas leakages have become a regular feature owing to lack of action and alacrity from the AP Govt. Time to act promptly on erring companies. Benzimidazole Gas Leak in Vizag: 2 Workers Die, 4 Hospitalised After Gas Leak at Pharma Plant Sainor Life Sciences in AP.

As per the TDP's official statement, Naidu demanded the state government to immediately provide "best medical treatment" to those injured in the incident. "TDP chief termed it as an alarming situation as another poisonous gas leak incident occurred even as the people of the port city were yet to recover from the shock of LG Polymers tragedy," reads the statement.

The leakage of benzimidazole gas occurred at Sainor Life Sciences Pvt Ltd in Visakhapatnam on Monday night. "Two people dead and four are admitted at hospitals. The situation is under control now. The two persons who died were workers and were present at the leakage site. Gas has not spread anywhere else," said Uday Kumar, Inspector, Parawada Police Station.