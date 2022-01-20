New Delhi, Jan 20: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a partly cloudy sky with moderate fog for Delhi-NCR on Thursday.

Due to moderate fog in the morning, the visibility was reduced to 499 metres to 200 metres across several pockets, especially in the isolated areas across the city.

The maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 19 and 9.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, whereas the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. stood at 95 per cent.

The weather department has also predicted light rainfall in the national capital and its adjoining areas between Friday to Sunday. Delhi Reports 13,785 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 Deaths in Past 24 Hours, Positivity Rate at 23.86%.

Minimum temperatures are also likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over Northwest India during the next three to four days.

Cold weather conditions in some parts over north Madhya Pradesh is likely during next two days and over Delhi along with other northern states during next 24 hours and abate thereafter, the IMD bulletin added.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) continued to remain in the 'very poor' category at 340, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research's (SAFAR) estimates.

The level of both PM 2.5 and PM 10 pollutants stood in the 'very poor' and 'poor' categories, respectively.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences in its air quality and weather bulletin said that the AQI is likely to improve and reach the 'poor' to 'moderate' categories due to rain, strong winds and better ventilation conditions on Saturday and Sunday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2022 11:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).