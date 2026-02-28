The stage is set at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for a decisive ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter between hosts India and the West Indies on Sunday. This high-stakes clash serves as a virtual quarter-final, with the winner securing the remaining semi-final spot from Group 1. Given the strict tournament mathematics, fans and team managements have been closely monitoring the local weather forecast, as any meteorological interruption could significantly alter both teams' World Cup campaigns. Tilak Varma Sends Video Message To Brad Evans' Sister, Heartfelt Gesture Goes Viral.

Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast

Fortunately for cricket fans, the meteorological forecast for Sunday indicates ideal conditions for an uninterrupted 40-over contest. Reports predict sunny and clear skies throughout the day in Kolkata, with a zero percent chance of precipitation during match hours.

Daytime temperatures are expected to peak at around 34°C, cooling down to a more comfortable 25°C to 26°C by the time the first ball is bowled at 7:00 PM IST.

However, with high humidity levels expected in the city, dew is likely to become a significant factor under the floodlights. A wet outfield generally makes gripping the ball difficult for bowlers in the second innings, potentially prompting the captain who wins the toss to opt to bowl first.

Kolkata Weather Updates

The Dreaded Washout Scenario

The clear weather forecast comes as a major relief to the Indian camp due to the tournament's tiebreaker rules. Unlike the semi-finals and the final, Super 8 matches do not have a designated reserve day. If rain or any other weather event were to force an abandonment, both teams would be awarded one point each.

In a washout scenario, both India and the West Indies would finish the Super 8 stage tied on three points. Qualification would then be determined by Net Run Rate (NRR). Following their respective matches against South Africa and Zimbabwe, the West Indies hold a vastly superior NRR of +1.791, compared to India's -0.100. Consequently, a 'No Result' would see the Caribbean side advance, resulting in India's elimination from their home tournament.

