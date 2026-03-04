Mumbai Weather Today: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 reaches a fever pitch as India prepares to face England in a high-stakes semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With a place in the final at stake, all eyes are on the skies following a week of fluctuating humidity levels in the Maharashtra capital. Meteorologists suggest that while Mumbai’s coastal location often introduces evening dew factors, the current forecast remains largely favourable for a full, uninterrupted day of cricket. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals Schedule: Who Plays Whom.

Mumbai Weather and Rain Forecast

The latest weather reports for Mumbai indicate a warm and dry outlook for match day. Daytime temperatures are expected to peak at 32°C, tapering off to a more comfortable 26°C as the sun sets over the Arabian Sea. Crucially for fans and organisers, the probability of precipitation remains near zero per cent throughout the afternoon and evening sessions.

Clear skies are predicted for the duration of the match, reducing the likelihood of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method coming into play. However, the high humidity, expected to hover around 55 percent, will likely play a tactical role, particularly for the captains at the toss.

Mumbai Weather Live

The Dew Factor

While rain is unlikely to stop play, the dew factor remains a significant talking point at the Wankhede Stadium. As evening temperatures drop, moisture typically settles on the outfield, making the ball difficult for spinners to grip and potentially aiding the side batting second. ICC Announces Match Officials for T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals.

Ground staff have been seen applying anti-dew agents to the outfield in the 24 hours leading up to the fixture. England’s pace attack and India’s spin-heavy middle overs will both be wary of how the evening air affects the movement of the white Kookaburra ball.

Tournament Regulations: The Reserve Day

While the forecast is promising, the ICC has maintained strict protocols for the knockout stages. Unlike the group and Super 8 phases, both semi-finals have a designated Reserve Day.

Reserve Day Schedule: If a result cannot be achieved on Thursday, the match will move to Friday, 6 March.

Minimum Requirement: For a result to be declared in the semi-final, a minimum of 10 overs per side must be completed.

Extra Time: Officials have been granted an additional 90 minutes on the primary match day and 120 minutes on the reserve day to ensure the game reaches a conclusion on the field. Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match.

What Happens in the Event of a Total Washout?

In the highly unlikely event that rain prevents any play across both the scheduled day and the reserve day, the tournament regulations prioritise previous performance. Under ICC rules, the team that finished higher in their respective Super 8 group will automatically advance to the final.

In this scenario, England would progress to the Ahmedabad final, as they topped Group 2 with a perfect record of three wins. India, conversely, finished second in Group 1 with four points, meaning they require a completed match to secure their spot.

