South Africa National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team: Cricket fans can expect an uninterrupted evening of sport at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, 4 March, as South Africa take on New Zealand in the first semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. According to the latest meteorological reports, the weather in Kolkata is set to remain dry and clear, providing ideal conditions for the knockout encounter. The match, which begins at 19:00 IST, features a South African side aiming for their second consecutive T20 World Cup final after a flawless tournament run. Standing in their way is a disciplined New Zealand team that secured its place in the final four through a superior Net Run Rate in the Super 8 stage. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Finals Schedule: Who Plays Whom.
Kolkata Weather Forecast
The regional meteorological centre in Kolkata has predicted sunny and hot conditions throughout Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to peak at 33°C in the afternoon before dipping to a more comfortable 24°C by the second innings.
Significantly for broadcasters and fans, the probability of precipitation remains at 0%. Humidity levels are expected to hover around 29% during the day, rising slightly as the night progresses. While the evening dew factor is a standard consideration at Eden Gardens, the current dry spell suggests it may not be as influential as in previous matches.
Match Day Kolkata Weather Summary (4 March 2026)
|Condition
|Afternoon (15:00)
|Match Start (19:00)
|Late Night (22:00)
|Temperature
|33°C
|27°C
|24°C
|Rain Chance
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Humidity
|22%
|40%
|55%
|Wind Speed
|8 km/h
|6 km/h
|5 km/h
Tournament Regulations: The Reserve Day
While the forecast is promising, the ICC has maintained strict protocols for the knockout stages. Unlike the group and Super 8 phases, both semi-finals have a designated Reserve Day.
-
Reserve Day Schedule: If a result cannot be achieved on Wednesday, the match will move to Thursday, 5 March.
-
Minimum Requirement: For a result to be declared in the semi-final, a minimum of 10 overs per side must be completed.
-
Extra Time: Officials have been granted an additional 90 minutes on the primary match day and 120 minutes on the reserve day to ensure the game reaches a conclusion on the field.
What Happens in the Event of a Total Washout?
In the highly unlikely event that rain prevents any play across both the scheduled day and the reserve day, the tournament regulations prioritise previous performance. Under ICC rules, the team that finished higher in their respective Super 8 group will automatically advance to the final.
In this scenario, South Africa would progress to the Ahmedabad final, as they topped Group 1 with a perfect record of three wins. New Zealand, conversely, finished second in Group 2 with three points, meaning they require a completed match to secure their spot.Kolkata Weather and Rain Forecast for South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match
