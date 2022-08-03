Mumbai, August 3: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted extremely heavy rainfalls over Kerala, Mahe, coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal for August 3. The conditions are likely to continue till August 5, said IMD.

IMD, in its daily weather bulletin, said widespread rain with thunderstorms is on the cards over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe, and Lakshadweep for a couple of days. Meanwhile, heavy rain is possible over Northeast India and the Himalayan foothills of Central and East India. Weather Forecast: 'Heavy Rainfall With Thunderstorm Very Likely Over West Bengal, Assam, and Sikkim During Next 3 Days', Says IMD.

According to the weather office, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Telangana, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to witness fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, scattered rain with thunderstorms has been forecast over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Vidharbha, Chhattisgarh, and coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Isolated rain with thunderstorms has been predicted over West Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra, and Kutch. IMD, however, said there would be no change in maximum temperatures likely over the country for the next 5 days.

