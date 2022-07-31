Mumbai, July 31: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely to continue over Central India during the next 4-5 days. The weather agency also stated that isolated heavy falls are very likely over East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on August 3 and 4.

In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD said, "A North-south trough runs from North Interior Karnataka to Comorin area across South Interior Karnataka and Interior Tamil Nadu at lower tropospheric levels. It is likely to persist till today." The weather bureau has also forecasted isolated very heavy rainfall over Bihar on July 31 and August 1; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya on July 31. ITR Filing Deadline Today: Over 5 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed So Far as Deadline Ends on July 31.

"Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Bihar and Jharkhand during 31st July- 02nd August; Gangetic West Bengal on 31st July & 01st August; Odisha on 01st August; SubHimalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during next 3 days," the IMD weather bulletin read.

The MeT department also said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the Southcentral Bay of Bengal between 0.9 km & 3.1 km above mean sea level. "It is likely to gradually move westwards towards the east peninsular coast of India during the next 5 days" it stated. The IMD has also predicted very heavy rainfall likely over Rayalaseema on August 1; Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, and Mahe from August 1-4; South Interior Karnataka from August 2-4 and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from July 31 to August 4.

"Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana and Coastal Karnataka on 01st–04th August; South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe during 31st July–01st August; Rayalaseema during 31st July–04th August and North Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep during 02nd-04th August 2022," the weather bulletin stated. Jammu and Kashmir: LeT Terrorist Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Baramulla.

The IMD even said that the monsoon trough which is at mean sea level is now passing through Ferozpur, Rohtak, Shahjahanpur, Gorakhpur, Darbhanga, Balurghat and then eastwards to Manipur across north Bangladesh and Meghalaya.

