New Delhi, November 30: Several parts of India are likely to receive rainfall over next few days. According to the India Meteorological Department, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, and East Rajasthan are likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning during December 2 and 3 with maximum activity on December 2. Southeast Rajasthan is likely to witness isolated heavy rainfall on December 2.

Northern states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive scattered, fairly widespread rainfall, snowfall along with isolated thunderstorm, lightning during December 2 and 3 with maximum activity on December 2. These states are also likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall or snowfall on Thursday, according to a release by the India Meteorological Department. La Nina Impacts Temperature, Precipitation but Not Climate Change, Says WMO.

Gujarat Region, north Konkan and north Madhya Maharashtra are also likely to witness fairly widespread, widespread rain, thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 1. North Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat Region are likely to experience isolated heavy rainfall on December 2. Andhra Pradesh Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of State, Orange Alert Issued for Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa Districts.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall during November 30 to December 2 and isolated extremely heavy fall on December 1. North Coastal Andhra Pradesh is likely to experience same weather condition on December 3 and 4. Gangetic West Bengal is likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4 and 5, and coastal Odisha during December 3 to 5.

