Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'Orange' alert for heavy rains in Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa districts of Andhra Pradesh.

IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and lightning in these four districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The IMD has also issued an advisory for fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, heavy rains have lashed out many parts of Nellore, Kadapa, Srikalahasti and Chittor district on Monday morning.

Earlier on Friday, the state government informed that 44 people have lost their lives due to floods caused by the unprecedented rain in the state. (ANI)

