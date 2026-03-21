Mumbai, March 21: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a comprehensive weather alert on Saturday, forecasting a period of intense atmospheric activity across several regions of the country. The national weather agency warned of widespread thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds, with specific alerts for heavy rainfall and hailstorms in eastern and northeastern India over the next few days.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to experience widespread rainfall through March 24. Forecasters have highlighted March 21 as a day of particular concern, with isolated spells of heavy to very heavy rain likely. Weather Forecast Today, March 21: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

In Gangetic West Bengal, thundersqualls with wind speeds reaching up to 80 kmph are anticipated. Meanwhile, Odisha is on alert for gusty winds of up to 70 kmph and potential hailstorm activity. In the Northeast, states including Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are bracing for thunderstorms, while Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh are expected to see isolated heavy rainfall by March 24.

Orange Alerts and Safety Warnings

IMD Scientist Akhil Shrivastava confirmed that "Orange Alerts" have been issued for several regions, including eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. This category of alert signals a need for residents and local authorities to be prepared for significant weather disruptions. Delhi Weather Forecast and Update Today, March 20: Rain, Thunderstorms Expected in National Capital Today, IMD Sounds Yellow Alert.

"Large-scale thunderstorm activity is currently being witnessed across the country," Shrivastava stated. He noted that wind speeds in eastern India could pose potential risks to infrastructure and travel, urging caution in affected areas.

Conditions in the Capital and Northwest India

Residents in Delhi experienced a notable drop in temperature following rainfall on Friday. While intermittent showers are expected to continue through Saturday evening, the IMD predicts the activity will subside by Sunday. Temperatures in the capital are expected to remain stable or slightly decline further before beginning a gradual rise early next week.

Further north, a fresh "wet spell" is predicted for the Himalayan region. Light to moderate rain and snowfall are forecast for Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on March 23, while parts of East Uttar Pradesh may see gusty winds and widespread light rain.

Heat and Humidity in the South

In contrast to the turbulent weather in the north and east, southern peninsular India and parts of Maharashtra will see only scattered rainfall. Hot and humid conditions are expected to persist in Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and Goa, maintaining the seasonal trend for the region despite the broader national instability. The IMD continues to monitor these moving weather systems and advises citizens to stay updated through official channels as conditions evolve.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 21, 2026 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).