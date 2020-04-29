West Bengal Announces Relaxations in Green And Orange Zones, Standalone Tea, Paan Stalls, Small Factories to Remain Open, Complete Shutdown in Red Zones

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credit: Facebook/File)

Kolkata, April 29: The West Bengal on Wednesday decided to give some relaxations in the coronavirus lockdown. These relaxations will be given in green and orange zones of the state and will come into effect from Monday. In the areas where there is less number of COVID-19 cases, only standalone shops, including tea and paan shops, will remain open, reported India Today. However, the restriction will continue in the red zone areas. Mamata Banerjee Denies Rumours About Lack of Beds in Kolkata Hospitals for Treating COVID-19 Patients.

Speaking at a press conference, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “We have taken certain decisions that will be implemented from Monday if everything is alright. There will be relaxations in green zone and orange zone where standalone shops of essential items will remain open. There will be no relaxation for containment areas.”

According to the new guidelines by the West Bengal government, single-unit shops such as stationery and colour shops, electronics, hardware, mobile, tea and paan shops will be allowed to open in green zones in the state. However, Banerjee warned people not to gather at tea shops. The state government has also given permission to factories and construction activities to resume work in these green zones. Coronavirus Patients in West Bengal Can Self-Isolate Themselves at Home, Mamata Banerjee Says 'Lakhs & Lakhs of People Can't be Quarantined As Govt Has Its Own Limit'.

Districts included in the orange zone are - South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Paschim Medinipur, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Kalimpong, Nadia, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Murshidabad and Malda. Meanwhile, there are eight districts in the green zone - Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakhin Dinajpur, Birbhum, Bankura, Purulia and Jhargram.

The state has four red zone districts. These are - Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts. The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus rose to 725 in the state on Wednesday. The death toll also increased to 22 in West Bengal. Out of the total infected patients, only 119 have recovered from the deadly virus so far.