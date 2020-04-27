Coronavirus Patients in West Bengal Can Self-Isolate Themselves at Home, Mamata Banerjee Says 'Lakhs & Lakhs of People Can't be Quarantined As Govt Has Its Own Limit'

Mamata Banerjee (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, April 27: The West Bengal government on Monday decided to quarantine coronavirus positive patients at their homes. State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the move would reduce pressure on government facilities as it also has limitations. During a press conference, Mamata Banerjee said, “We have taken a decision, if a person is tested positive for #COVID19 and he has provision for isolating himself at his residence, the person can home quarantine himself.” Coronavirus in West Bengal: CM Mamata Banerjee Visits Several Areas in Kolkata, Tells People to Stay Indoors to Fight COVID-19.

The West Bengal CM further added, “Lakhs & lakhs of people can't be quarantined, the government has its own limit.” Targeting the Centre over its circular to open shops during lockdown, Banerjee said that the Central government should have asked the position of states before releasing the circulars on lockdown. She stated, “There is a lack of clarity between what Central government is saying and their directives.” She also alleged that her state is not getting proper help from the Centre to combat COVID-19 crisis. Mamata Banerjee Blinks, West Bengal Allows Central Team to Visit Coronavirus-Hit Areas in Kolkata.

The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 649 in the state. Twenty people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Till now, only 105 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state. On Monday, 38 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the state. Kolkata has the maximum number of 184 cases, followed by Howrah with 76 cases. Meanwhile, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the state is nine days.

In India on Monday reported fresh 1,463 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of coronavirus cases rose to 28,380, while the death toll also mounted to 886 in the country as 60 deaths are reported since Sunday evening. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state of the country with over 8,000 cases.