Kolkata, Nov 17: A bar manager in South 24 Parganas District of West Bengal allegedly raped, impregnated and forced a female model to undergo abortion. The woman lodged a police complaint in this regard on Monday, but the accused is yet to be arrested.

As per the woman,the accused befriended her on social media around one-and-a-half years ago. The two got into a relationship and later decided to marry. November 29 was chosen as the date of their wedding. However, months before the marriage, she was allegedly raped and impregnated by the accused.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the accused asked the model to come to a vacant house under the pretext of discussing some matters concerning their wedding in August. He allegedly raped here there. After he came to know that she has become pregnant, he forced her to abort and refused to tie the knot with her. Haryana Horror: Police Sub-Inspector Shoots 21-Year-Old Daughter Dead, Injures Wife in Jhajjar District, Absconding

“Over time, a relationship developed between them and the two families met and decided to get them married. They had set their wedding date on November 29. However, before their marriage could be solemnised, she was raped,” The Indian Express quoted a policeman as saying.

The police are yet to arrest the accused.

In another gruesome incident in Madhya Pradesh, a man allegedly raped and murdered his daughter in Bhopal. The accused committed the crime as he was upset with his daughter for marrying a man from a different caste. Madhya Pradesh Horror: Man Rapes And Kills Daughter For Marrying Outside Caste In Bhopal District

The accused has been arrested under Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code. His son has also been arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in the crime, as per reports.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2021 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).