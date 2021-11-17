Jhajjar, November 17: A sub-inspector in Haryana police allegedly shot dead her 21-year-old daughter In the Jhajjar district on Tuesday evening. The incident took place in Mandothi village in Bahadurgarh tehsil of the district. The wife of the sub-inspector was also injured after Sant Kumar allegedly opened fire after an argument over a family dispute. The deceased has been identified as Satakshi. Madhya Pradesh: Police Officer Shoots Wife Dead With Service Revolver Before Killing Himself In Shahdol.

According to a report published in The Indian Express, the deceased’s mother, Saroj, was hit by a bullet in her shoulder. She is undergoing treatment at the PGIMS Rohtak, and her condition is reported to be stable. The incident took place at around 5:30 pm on Tuesday. At the time of the incident, two more family members were in the house.

“The victims were rushed to civil hospital, where doctors declared the daughter dead on arrival. The statement of her mother is yet to be recorded,” reported the media house quoting Waseem Akram, superintendent of police, Jhajjar as saying. Police are questioning other family members present in the house at the time of the incident. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Jilted Lover Shoots 19-Year-Old Girl Dead In Bareilly District, Surrenders.

After committing the crime, Kumar fled from the spot. He is yet to be arrested. Kumar was posted in Saidpur police chowki, Kharkhoda in Sonepat. Satakshi was doing a tailoring course. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2021 01:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).