Bhopal, November 17: In a shocking incident in Ratibad in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal district, a 55-year-old man allegedly raped and killed his daughter for falling in love and marrying a man from other caste on November 5. The body of the woman and her eight-month-old son was found three days ago in Samasgad forest in the district.

The father accompanied his daughter to the forest on the outskirts of the city to bury the body of her baby who died of an illness earlier this month but instead raped and killed her on 5 November, Bhopal city superintendent of police Umesh Tiwari said. After killing his daughter he left their bodies in the forest.

The police found the bodies on November 14 after being alerted by a forest guard.

According to the police, the accused had taken his daughter to the forest to perform the baby’s last rites. However, the father and daughter got into an argument over her marriage, which took place a year ago. The man then allegedly raped his daughter and strangled her to death.

At first,police officers were looking at a murder case but when the body was sent for an autopsy it turned out that she had been raped before being strangled.

The 55-year-old was booked for murder and rape. His 23-year-old son has been charged for the murder conspiracy.

During interrogation, the father said to the police that he was looking for a chance to kill his daughter and when she contacted him, he couldn’t control his anger. Villagers used to mock him and many relatives stopped inviting his family over because of his daughter’s inter-caste marriage.

He has confessed to his crime and has been arrested by the police under sections 302 and 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

