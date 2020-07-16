Kolkata, July 16: In an incident, the Kolkata Airport officials sent a man to quarantine centre, after he was found travelling with his COVID-19 positive report in his pocket. As per the initial details, the man is a resident of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas and reached Kolkata from New Delhi via Guwahati.

According to a report, published in india.com, the passenger restrained himself for being sent to a quarantine centre. On being pressurised, the passenger produced the COVID-19 report and said, "See, this is my COVID-19 result report". West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Government Job to Kin of Deceased COVID-19 Warriors.

With the recent incident, all COVID surveillance in airports, mobile applications etc. have now come under the radar. However, two weeks ago Kolkata airport administration had stated clearly that it is the responsibility of state government to conduct health checkup of passengers or quarantine them. The airport administration had made the declaration after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that passenger arriving on domestic and international flights were being let off without health screening.

