Kolkata, July 15: In a major development, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the family members of COVID-19 warriors who died due to novel coronavirus infection will get a government job. The COVID-19 warriors include doctors, healthcare officials, police and government employees. Job Portal 'Karma Bhumi' Launched by Mamata Banerjee For IT Professionals Who Returned to West Bengal Amid COVID-19 Pandemic; Here's How to Find Jobs.

"If a COVID warrior loses his/her life in the fight against COVID-19, one member of his/her family will be given a government job," Banerjee said. She also informed that "268 police personnel, 30 doctors, 43 nurses and 62 government officials in the state have been infected with COVID-19."

ANI Tweet:

If a COVID warrior loses his/her life in the fight against #COVID19, one member of his/her family will be given govt job: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee— ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2020

The State government also said that the family of the deceased COVID-19 warrior will be provided Rs 10 lakh financial assistance. On Monday, Chandannagar Deputy Magistrate Debdatta Roy died due to COVID-19 in Hooghly becoming the first senior government official to succumb to respiratory disease.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in West Bengal has surged to 32,838, according to Union Health Ministry's latest update. Of these, 11,927 are active cases, while 19,931 patients have recovered from the illness. Till now, 980 individual have also died due to the disease.

