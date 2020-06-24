Kolkata, June 24: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday held an all-party meeting at Nabanna in Kolkata over COVID-19 situation in the state.

Dilip Ghosh, president of BJP's West Bengal unit, Manoj Howladar from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Swapan Banerjee from Communist Party of India, Pradip Bhattacharya from Congress were among those who participated in the meeting. Mamata Banerjee Replies on PM Narendra Modi's Call to 'Light Candles' Asks Not to Ignite Political Battle, Says 'If I Feel I Will Sleep, I Will Do That'.

As per the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has a total of 14,728 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 580 people have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

