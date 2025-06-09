Kolkata, June 9: A woman from the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal was allegedly held against her will for six months and tortured inhumanely by a man and his mother in Howrah in a horrific case of abuse and captivity. After fleeing the flat last week, the woman is now fighting for her life at Sagor Dutta Medical College and Hospital.

Police officials said the victim met the accused, Arian Khan, who promised her a well-paying job in Howrah. The woman moved to the area and quit her job at an event management company, believing his assurance. But a nightmare was in store for her. West Bengal Horror: Man Kills Sister-in-Law, Parades Severed Head in Basanti; Surrenders to Police.

Arian Khan and his mother, Shweta Khan, allegedly kept the woman in their home rather than finding her a job. She was repeatedly physically assaulted, starved for days, and brutally beaten when she refused to work as a bar dancer and film pornographic videos. According to one of the most heinous allegations, the accused even tried to put iron rods into the victim's intimate areas, breaking her hands and teeth. During the months-long ordeal, she also suffered serious head injuries. West Bengal Horror: Minor Girl Raped Inside Locked Grocery Shop by Owner in Suri, Locals Protest.

After a while, the woman was able to escape and tell her family and the authorities. Police filed a case after she complained, and they raided the accused's home, but they were unable to locate Arian and his mother. The accused pair is still being sought after and apprehended, according to law enforcement officials. The family of the survivor has called for swift and severe punishment for the horrible act.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

