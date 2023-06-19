Kolkata, June 19: Against the backdrop of large scale violence at West Bengal's Bhangar over the nomination process for the forthcoming panchayat polls, the Union home ministry has decided to provide Z-category security of the All India Secular Front (AISF) legislator from Bhangar and the lone party representative in the state. On June 16, Siddique had written to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's office apprehending life threat and seeking central assistance for his necessary security.

