Kolkata, June 16: West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Friday visited Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, the epicentre of the recent violence clashes over nomination for the July 8 panchayat elections.

Just an hour before the Governor reached the violence-hit area, the police recovered seven bags full of crude bombs. However, none of the top police officials from the district or the state were there while the Governor reached the spot. West Bengal Violence: Section 144 Imposed in Hooghly After Fresh Scuffle.

In fact, the Governor was briefed by a junior officer in the rank of a sub-inspector of police. Bose first reached the Block Development Office of Bhangar Block-II, which was epicentre of the clashes on Thursday that killed three people.

He was seen interacting with the local people, who described the situations that prevailed in the region for the last couple of days.

Earlier the Governor had issued a strongly worded statement condemning the massive violence during the nomination phase taking a total of five since the first day of nomination on June 9.

Of the five deaths, three were reported from Bhangar and two from Murshidabad district. "This game of 'Shaitan' should end, will end. The beginning of the end will be in West Bengal," the Governor had said.

In response, Trinamool Congress state spokesman Kunal Ghosh said such comments from the Governor based on certain stray incidents are totally unwarranted. West Bengal Violence: BJP MP Locket Chatterjee Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign As She Fails To Control Situation.

"On what basis does the Governor say such things? He never speaks of the situations in Manipur and Uttar Pradesh. Even though he is the Governor of West Bengal, he could have issued a Twitter message over the situation there as an Indian citizen," Ghosh said.

