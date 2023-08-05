Kolkata August 5: Tragedy stuck upon a family after a seven-month-old infant, who was already battling tuberculosis (TB), tested positive for COVID-19 and unfortunately passed away last Monday. The news of this heartbreaking event came to light on Thursday. As per the TOI, three COVID-19-positive patients with underlying health conditions also lost their lives at Burdwan Medical College in the same timeframe. However, state health officials attributed these deaths to pre-existing comorbidities.

The infant named Ishan Dafadar from Chakdah, Nadia, was admitted to the College of Medicine and Kalyani JNM Hospital (CMKJNMH) on July 26 for treatment of pulmonary TB. During his hospitalisation, Ishan displayed symptoms of COVID-19, prompting doctors to conduct a test, which unfortunately returned positive. Consequently, he was moved to the isolation ward. Abhijit Mukherjee, the hospital principal, confirmed that Ishan was already receiving treatment for pulmonary TB when the COVID-19 infection was detected. COVID-19 Kills Baby in Mumbai: Four-Month-Old Boy Dies of Coronavirus-Related Complications, Says Report.

Aiyesha Dafadar, the mother of the baby, recalled that Ishan's medical journey began on June 15 when he was initially taken to CMKJNMH, where tuberculosis was detected. He underwent treatment for eleven days and was subsequently discharged. However, as his health didn't improve, his parents sought care at a private hospital in Kolkata. After being discharged from the second hospital, Ishan spent a few days at home but developed severe respiratory issues, leading to an urgent return to CMKJNMH on July 26. COVID-19 Caused Brain Damage in Two Infants Who Contracted Virus in Womb, Reveals Study.

According to health officials, the cause of the infant's death is still under evaluation. While the infant had tested positive for COVID-19, it is essential to consider that he was already very ill for several weeks due to his tuberculosis ailment. The senior health official stated that they are currently reviewing the medical records to gain a deeper understanding of the situation.

