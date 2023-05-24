Mumbai, May 24: In an unfortunate incident that took place in Mumbai, a four-month-old child succumbed to COVID-19-related complications. The deceased, a four-month-old boy passes away on Tuesday after succumbing to coronavirus complications. The death of the small boy has made him one of the youngest victims in the city to die of COVID-19-related complications during the pandemic.

After the fatality was reported, officials of the civic body refused to share any details of the young victim. However, officials said that the small boy had developed acute respiratory distress syndrome or severe lung complications due to the viral coronavirus infection, reports the Times of India. The development comes a day after BMC data revealed that COVID-19 deaths in the city have reduced since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. Mumbai Reports 28 COVID-19 Cases, Zero Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 16 new cases and one casualty with the city's active cases at 142. Notably, Mumbai reported 16 of the 39 cases in the state on May 23. As per the data released by the BMC, 23 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection thereby raising the count of recoveries to 11,43,781.

On Monday, Mumbai had reported only two fresh cases of coronavirus infections. Meanwhile, the city has so far registered 26 deaths out of the 120 deaths in the state since January 2023. It must be noted that the deadly coronavirus had spared children across the world since the outbreak first began in 2020. Indu Jain, Times Group Chairperson, Dies at 84 Due to COVID-19 Related Complications.

The 'zero to 20' age group had accounted for less than 1 percent of the worldwide mortality of over seven million since the pandemic. In a similar incident of a young child dying due to COVID-19-related complications, a nine-month-old girl child with Down syndrome and heart disease breathed her last due to coronavirus in July 2022.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2023 01:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).