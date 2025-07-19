Amreli, July 19: In a heart-wrenching case of cyber fraud driving a victim to the brink, a 25-year-old woman working at IIFL Bank in Gujarat’s Amreli district died by suicide after falling prey to a Telegram-based online task scam. The victim, Bhumika Sorathia, consumed pesticide inside the bank premises and later died during treatment at a local hospital.

Police recovered a detailed suicide note in which Bhumika revealed that she had accumulated a debt of INR 28 lakh after being duped by scammers operating in the name of “shine.com.” She wrote, “I am committing suicide. I have no complaints with you. I have a debt of INR 28 lakhs which I cannot repay… This entire debt belongs to shine.com company.” In an emotional appeal to her parents, she added, “When my body comes home, hug me once. Please fulfil this last wish of mine.” Sharda University’s Student Dies by Suicide After Hanging Herself in Hostel in Greater Noida, Blames Faculty of Harassment in Note.

The scam had begun with seemingly small returns—INR 700 for completing tasks worth INR 500. However, Bhumika was soon drawn into investing larger sums, lured by the promise of even higher returns. The scammers allegedly provided fake receipts to gain her trust and relentlessly pressured her into investing more. Moradabad: Woman Dies by Suicide, Blames In-Laws in Final Video Before Hanging Herself in Uttar Pradesh.

According to Khambha Police, the case has been registered as an accidental death, and a formal investigation is underway. Dhari ASP Jaiveer Gadhvi confirmed that a Telegram ID linked to the scam has been identified. Bhumika’s family has accused the fraudsters of subjecting her to severe mental harassment, which pushed her to take the drastic step.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused Telegram account holder, as police continue to investigate the broader network behind the scam.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

