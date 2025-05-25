Just four months after her marriage, a 22-year-old woman named Amreen allegedly died by suicide in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. She recorded a video blaming her father-in-law and sister-in-law moments before hanging herself in a room. A 35-second clip has since surfaced in which the victim accused her father-in-law and sister-in-law of harassment while her husband was away working in Bangalore. She also made a video call to her father moments before her death, informing him of the abuse, but by the time they arrived, she had already died. The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and are awaiting a formal complaint. Uttar Pradesh: Sub-Inspector Allegedly Dies by Suicide at Government Quarters in Rampur, Probe On (Watch Video).

Woman Blames In-Laws in Final Video before Suicide in Moradabad

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)