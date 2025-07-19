Greater Noida, July 19: A second-year Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student of Sharda University allegedly died by suicide late Friday night in the girls' hostel located at the university campus in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park, police said on Saturday. The student was found hanging in her room. Upon receiving the information, the Knowledge Park Kotwali police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The incident sent shockwaves across the university campus, especially within the hostel premises. According to police officials, a suicide note was recovered from the student's room, in which she accused one male and one female faculty member of the university's dental department of mentally harassing her. Mumbai: MBBS Student Hangs Self to Death in Hostel Room at Sir JJ Hospital, Financial and Academic Stress Suspected; Probe On.

Police said the student had recently been showing signs of mental distress, though no prior complaint had been registered. As news of the suicide spread, students in the hostel erupted in protest, raising slogans against the university administration late into the night and demanding a fair and impartial investigation into the matter. Noida: Gautam Buddha University Student Vanshika Arora Hangs Herself, Cites ‘Tension’ in Suicide Note.

"We received the news on Friday. When we reached the spot, along with the forensics team, we found that the girl had hanged herself. We have also found a suicide note, in which she has made allegations against the university faculty. We have filed an FIR and arrested the two people named in the note," said Greater Noida ADCP Sudhir Kumar on Saturday. He further added that both the family and the deceased's classmates have been assured of a swift and transparent investigation. "The situation in the college has now returned to normal," he said. As soon as the girl's family members received the information, they rushed to the hostel.

Police officials coordinated with them and facilitated the necessary legal and procedural formalities. A forensic team was also called to the scene to conduct a detailed inspection of the room and collect any potential evidence. The body has been sent for postmortem, and further investigations are underway. More details are awaited.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2025 10:53 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).