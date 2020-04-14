Coronavirus Cases in India Cross 10000-Mark, Total 1035 Cured So Far, Death Toll Rises to 339

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 14: India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 10000-mark on Tuesday with 1211 new cases and 31 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 10,363 on April 14. Of these, 8,988 are active cases while 1,035 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 339 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry. Catch Live News Updates of Coronavirus Outbreak in India and the World.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with the number of positive cases rising to 2,334 on Monday. According to reports, Mumbai became the first city in India to record a three-digit fatality figure with COVID-19 deaths touching 100. On Monday, Maharashtra notched the highest number of fresh coronavirus cases in a single day - 352. When Will Coronavirus End in India? This Graph Shows Importance of Lockdown and Forecast With Dates When India Can Get COVID-19 Free.

Here's the tweet:

COVID19: 1211 new cases and 31 deaths reported in the last 24 hours: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare https://t.co/14s5nm2oW2 — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2020

On Monday, the Supreme Court said that free testing for COVID-19 shall be available to persons eligible under Ayushman Bharat scheme as already implemented by Centre. Also, free tests would be available for any other category of economically weaker sections of the society as notified by the government for free testing. However, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) urged the top Court to withdraw its free coronavirus test order, as it is aiming to scale up the tests in association with private labs, from 10,000 to 15,000 per day to 1 lakh per day.