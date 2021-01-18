Mumbai, January 18: The Budget 2021 will be presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2021. The Union Budget papers will not be printed for the first time since Independence, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Union Budget 2021 to be Presented on February 1, Parliament Session to be Convened From January 29: Reports.

When is Budget 2021?

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1 by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Budget session in Parliament will begin on January 29 and go on till April 8. It will take place in two parts. The first will start in January till February 15 and the second session will from March 8 and April 8.

Here's what you can expect:

All efforts will be to revive the economy from the aftermath of the pandemic. According to reports, the infrastructure push will have a multiplier effect on the economy. Experts have predicted that the focus this year could be on generating more non-tax revenue and a large-scale asset sale programme.

However, any benefits in the form of tax sops look difficult as India is struggling with low revenues. India is at a very critical stage where the economy is showing nascent recovery. So all eyes will be on the Union Budget given the already high fiscal deficit and muted revenues.

