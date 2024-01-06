Delhi, January 6: To date, the Noida police have sealed properties valued at over Rs 200 crore that are connected to the Delhi-NCR-based gangster Ravi Kana and his scrap metal mafia. The criminal gave his lover Kajal Jha a ₹100-crore South Delhi bungalow, which was raided and sealed by the Noida police as part of their intensified campaign against the scrap mafia.

After approaching the mobster in quest of a job, Ravi Kana's girlfriend, Kajal Jha soon joined his gang and quickly rose to the position of most significant member. Managing the books for all of his benami properties fell under her purview. A three-story home in South Delhi's exclusive New Friends Colony, valued at about Rs 100 crore, was gifted to her by Kana. Kajal Jha and her friends left the premises to avoid being arrested on Wednesday, January 6, before the police conducted a raid on the opulent residence. The cops later sealed the residence. Gangster Ravi Kana's Alleged Girlfriend Kajal Jha's Rs 80 Crore Bungalow Sealed by Police in Delhi.

Police claim that a 16-person gang led by Ravindra Nagar, popularly known as Ravi Kana, is engaged in the unlawful buying and selling of rebar and scrap metal. According to reports, Kana, a scrap dealer, made millions of dollars by forming a gang to buy and sell scrap after extorting companies in the Delhi-NCR area.

The 2014 murder of Harendra Pradhan, a fellow Greater Noida gangster, by a rival gang was the brother of Ravi Kana. Ravi Kana took over the leadership following his demise. In addition, he had police protection following threats of death. Previously, Kana was seen entering a wedding celebration in a widely shared video while being accompanied by many police officers. Rajasthan: Gangster Vikram Gurjar Alias Laden Flees After Police Intercepts Car in Jaipur’s Sanganer Area, Girlfriend Arrested.

According to the police, a total of 11 cases have been filed against the criminal and his colleagues thus far, including ones involving allegations of kidnapping and theft. Thus far, six gang members have been taken into custody. The gang has searched and shut a number of the scrap godowns it utilised in Noida and Greater Noida. Together with his girlfriend and other gang members, Kana is currently at large.

