Who is Radhamohan Mishra? Pune ‘Godman’ Arrested for Decades-Long S*xual Exploitation and Fraud

The arrest of 59-year-old Radhamohan Mishra by the Pune City Police Crime Branch has brought the operations of a mysterious, self-styled religious leader into the public eye. Mishra, who allegedly operated out of an ashram in the Wagholi area of Pune, is now facing serious charges following a decades-long pattern of alleged manipulation, financial extortion, and sexual exploitation.

Who is Radhamohan Mishra?

Radhamohan Mishra presented himself as a spiritual authority, claiming to possess divine and supernatural powers. According to police reports, he used this persona to build a base of influence, primarily targeting families by exploiting their faith. Investigations into his activities reveal that his operation extended far beyond simple spiritual guidance. The primary case against him stems from a complaint filed by a woman who alleges that Mishra and his associates systematically manipulated her family for over 20 years, beginning in 2001. Under the guise of spiritual counsel, Mishra allegedly coerced the victim and her family, leading to extensive financial loss and years of emotional and physical trauma. Radhamohan Mishra Arrested: Pune Guru Accused of Forcing Woman To Drink Urine, Giving Electric Shocks and S*xual Abuse for 15 Years.

The Ashram Operation

Mishra’s activities were centered at an ashram in Ubale Nagar, Wagholi. Police investigations suggest that the ashram functioned as a controlled environment where Mishra, along with seven key associates-six women and one man-maintained influence over their victims. The recent raid on the property revealed the scale of the operation. Pune Police recovered a significant amount of digital and material evidence, including:

Digital Equipment: Eight laptops, nine mobile phones, 19 hard disks, and 23 pen drives.

Media Archives: 20 audio cassettes and 10 DVDs, which are currently being analyzed by forensics to map the history of his activities.

Assets: Authorities seized ₹6.60 lakh in cash, as well as gold and silver jewelry, totaling an estimated value of ₹25.77 lakh.

Legal Proceedings and Investigation

The Crime Branch has booked Mishra and his seven associates under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act. The seven associates arrested alongside Mishra have been identified as Swami Kamal Nayan (58), Kirti Hansraj Ahuja (38), Kanika Hansraj Ahuja (34), Khushboo Gajendra Hudiya (37), Shweta Avadh Bihari Mishra (37), Amrita Avadh Bihari Mishra (32), and Shweta Sanjay Pande (28). Ashok Kharat Case: ED Arrests Self-Styled Godman ‘Captain’ in Money Laundering Probe Linked to Black Magic Allegations.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ashwini Satpute indicated that this is an ongoing investigation. As police continue to process the large volume of seized data, they are also reaching out to other individuals associated with the ashram to determine if there are additional victims who have not yet come forward.

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