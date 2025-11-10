Mumbai, November 10: In a shocking incident, a model, identifed as Khushboo Ahirwar, was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, sparking widespread outrage and concern. The case has left authorities and the public alarmed after reports emerged of multiple injuries on her body, including marks on the face, shoulders, waist, neck, and private parts. Questions are being raised about the circumstances surrounding her death, as family members allege foul play and possible assault. Many are left wondering who she was and what led to this tragic incident.

The investigation has revealed that Khushboo was admitted to a hospital by her live-in partner, who reportedly fled the spot after dropping her off, leaving doctors and police stunned. Police have registered a case of unnatural death, and a post-mortem is underway to determine the exact cause and nature of the injuries. Family members allege that more than one person may have been involved in the incident. Scroll below to know who Khushboo Ahirwar was. Police Assault Caught on Camera in Bhopal: BTech Student Dies After Being Assaulted by Cops in Indrapuri, 2 Constables Suspended After Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Who Was Khushboo Ahirwar?

Khushboo Ahirwar, also known as Khushi Verma, was a 27-year-old model from Mandi Bamora in Sagar district, Madhya Pradesh, who had been living in Bhopal for the past three years. She ran an Instagram account called "Diamond Girl" with around 12,000 followers and worked as a model while taking up part-time jobs to support herself. Khushboo had dropped out of college after her first year and was reportedly in a live-in relationship with a man named Qasim Ahmed. Mohan Yadav on Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: ‘Letting Children Go So Far Should Be Thought Over by Parents’, Says Madhya Pradesh CM (Watch Video).

Qasim Ahmed had introduced himself earlier as Rahul. Her family alleges that Qasim, along with some friends, pressured her to marry him and convert to Islam. She was admitted to Chirayu Hospital after her health deteriorated while returning from Ujjain, but doctors declared her dead. Reports indicate her body had injuries on her face, shoulders, waist, neck, and private parts, leading her family to allege that she was brutally beaten to death. Police have registered a case of unnatural death, taken her body into custody, and are conducting a post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death, while Qasim is under interrogation.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

