Expressing grief over the murder of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly orchestrated by his wife Sonam, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday, June 11, urged parents to think over how far they allow their children to go. Speaking to ANI, a day after Sonam was taken into custody following over two weeks in hiding, Yadav said the case gives several lessons for society. "The Sonam Raghuvanshi-Raja Raghuvanshi incident is a lesson to the society as well as a very painful incident. It teaches us several lessons. When two families come together through marriage, things need to be taken care of very minutely. Letting children go so far also needs to be thought about. I am hurt by this incident," Mohan Yadav said. Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Meghalaya Police’s SIT Grills Sonam Raghuvanshi, Raj Kushwaha and Others in Shillong.

Mohan Yadav on Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case

#WATCH | Bhopal: On Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "The Sonam Raghuvanshi-Raja Raghuvanshi incident is a lesson to the society as well as a very painful incident. It teaches us several lessons. When two families come together through marriage,… pic.twitter.com/vRogY52orh — ANI (@ANI) June 10, 2025

