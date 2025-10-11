In a disturbing incident in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a 22-year-old BTech student, Udit Gaayke, died after being allegedly assaulted by two police constables. According to a report in PTI, a case of murder was registered against two police constables, Bamaniya and Saurabh Arya, who were allegedly involved in the death of Gaayke. It is reported that both constables were suspended after the incident came to light on Friday, October 10. A video of the alleged police assault has also gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows one police constable holding the victim, Udit Gaayke, while another hitting him with a stick. The victim's friends said that they were partying in Indrapuri on Thursday night, October 9, when one of them was dropping Gaayke home around 1.30 AM. The friends said that when the latter spotted the police, he ran into an alley. Cops chased Gaayke and beat him with a stick. The BTech student was later found with his shirt torn and with bruises on his body. Although Gaayke was rushed to a hospital, doctors declared him dead. His friends also said that accused cops demanded INR 10,000 when asked to stop the assault. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Ravana Effigy Torched at Dawn in Bhopal; Video Viral, Festivities Rocked by Red Car Intrigue.

Viral Video Shows BTech Student Assaulted by Police in Bhopal

Bhopal : 22 year old B. Tech student Udit was brutally thrashed by police just for partying with friends in their car. He later succumbed to injuries. A young life lost due to insensitivity of these cops who are now suspended. pic.twitter.com/dlrmgUmptU — farhanayyubi@yahoomail.com (@farhanayyubid) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

