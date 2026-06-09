Why Karnataka's Active HIV and AIDS Cases Have Climbed From 44,000 to Over 66,000

Karnataka is experiencing a steady increase in active HIV/AIDS cases, driven largely by transmissions through male-to-male s*xual (MMS) contact. According to recent data from the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS), active cases in the state rose significantly from 44,581 in the 2023-2024 fiscal year to 62,664 in 2024-2025, reaching 66,606 in 2025-2026. The surge is particularly pronounced among young adults and professionals, prompting state health authorities to expand targeted intervention and awareness campaigns.

Why HIV/AIDS Cases Are Rising in Karnataka

Public health data and medical experts trace the upward trajectory of HIV infections to shifting social dynamics and gaps in protective health behaviours. A primary factor is localised outbreaks within institutional settings, such as student hostels, alongside complex transmission networks involving bisexual behaviours where individuals engage with both female s*x workers and male partners. Karnataka HIV Cases on Rise: State Reports Rise in Cases Linked to Male-to-Male S*xual Contact, Awareness Efforts Expanded.

Furthermore, the proliferation of digital dating applications has substantially increased s*xual networking capabilities, expanding partner numbers. This trend is compounded by systemic issues, including inconsistent condom use, a general lack of awareness regarding non-HIV s*xually transmitted infections (STIs), and a decreased individual perception of overall health risks.

Demographic Breakdown Highlights Youth Vulnerability

The surveillance data highlights a notable shift toward younger demographics, specifically within the 18–25 and 26–35 age cohorts. Infections among individuals aged 18 to 25 nearly doubled in a single year, climbing from 3,732 cases in 2023-2024 to 6,962 in 2024-2025, before experiencing a minor decline to 6,283 in 2025-2026. Meanwhile, the 26–35 age group has shown a continuous upward trend. Active cases within this bracket reached 14,555 in 2025-2026, up from 9,351 recorded two years prior. Among all documented s*xually transmitted diseases in Karnataka, HIV remains the most prevalent, with 417 new infections reported so far this year.

State Health Authorities Initiate Targeted Interventions

In response to the shifting data, KSAPS is repositioning its awareness and testing frameworks toward educational institutions and corporate environments. “We are raising awareness about safe sex practices in same-sex intimacy cases. The number of cases has increased due to outbreaks in hostels. We have had cases involving men having intercourse with female sex workers and then among themselves, which has also contributed to many cases,” Padma B, Project Director, KSAPS, told DH.

To lower barriers to risk assessment, the state government is encouraging vulnerable populations to utilise its "BreakFree" mobile application, which offers guided support and anonymous risk evaluation for HIV and other STIs. Additionally, the state utilises 442 Red Ribbon Clubs (RRCs) - with more than 40 operating in Bengaluru alone - to provide youth-centric education on sexuality, prevention, and lifestyle choices. “We also have the 1097 helpline to offer support. We are conducting awareness programmes in corporate offices too and setting up two-month-long camps for testing,” Padma added. Karnataka Horror: 10 Arrested After 41-Year-Old Woman Drugged and Gang-Raped in Davangere; Video Circulated Online.

Clinical Challenges and Co-infections

Infectious disease specialists note that modern social networking tools have fundamentally altered transmission patterns, creating additional hurdles for managing broader STI outbreaks. Speaking of her clinical experience with MSM, Dr Swati Rajagopal, senior consultant (infectious diseases) at a Bengaluru-based hospital, said: “Increased social networking through dating apps has made it easier to find partners, which can lead to a higher number of sexual contacts. Inconsistent condom use, limited awareness about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) beyond HIV, and reduced perception of risk are also important factors.”

Clinicians report that syphilis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia, and HIV comprise the majority of current sexual health consultations. The co-prevalence of these infections complicates public health management strategies. “In recent years, healthcare providers have observed a notable increase in syphilis and gonorrhoea cases. This trend is concerning because untreated STIs can lead to serious complications and may also increase the risk of acquiring or transmitting HIV. Another challenge is the emergence of antibiotic-resistant gonorrhoea, which makes treatment more difficult,” Dr Rajagopal added.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).