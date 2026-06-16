Why Telegram Was Banned While WhatsApp Escaped Action Ahead of Re-NEET Exam

The Centre on Tuesday, June 16, temporarily restricted messaging platform Telegram ahead of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, following widespread controversy over the alleged paper leak. The decision has sparked questions among millions of users, particularly over why Telegram was targeted while WhatsApp remained unaffected despite both platforms being widely used for communication.

According to the government, the action was based on the specific role Telegram allegedly played in the circulation of fake question papers, answer keys and exam-related misinformation. Officials said the move was intended as a preventive measure to protect the integrity of the upcoming re-examination and is not a permanent ban on the platform. Telegram Blocked in India Till June 22 Ahead of Re-NEET Exam; Message-Editing Feature Disabled To Curb Paper Leak.

Why Has Telegram Been Restricted?

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) ordered a temporary restriction on Telegram until June 22 following recommendations from the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Government agencies alleged that Telegram had become a major channel for the circulation of fake NEET question papers, paper leak claims, answer keys and other misleading examination-related content. Is the Telegram Ban in India Permanent? Which Feature Has Been Disabled Ahead of NEET UG Re-Exam?

According to investigators, organised cheating networks were using Telegram channels and groups to target students by promising access to leaked papers and guaranteed success in the examination.

The NTA alleged that several Telegram channels operating under names such as “PAPER LEAKED NEET”, “Re-NEET 2026” and “Private Mafia” were attempting to lure aspirants by claiming they could provide access to the NEET question paper.

Authorities said these channels allegedly collected payments ranging from a few thousand rupees to several lakh rupees from candidates and their families in exchange for purported examination material.

Message-Editing Feature Under Scrutiny

One of the key concerns cited by investigators was Telegram's message-editing feature. Officials claimed that some users exploited the feature to create the appearance that examination papers had been leaked before the test took place. According to investigators, a message could be posted in advance and later edited after the actual question paper became available.

Since Telegram retains the original timestamp while marking a message as edited, screenshots could then be circulated as supposed evidence of a prior leak. As part of the government’s response, Telegram has been directed to disable its message-editing feature in India until June 30.

“The feature… permits a channel administrator to edit the content of a previously posted message, including the substitution of attached files such as PDFs, while the original send-time stamp is retained. This capability has been used… to fabricate after-the-event ‘paper leak’ artefacts," the agency said.

Why Telegram Became the Focus

Officials said Telegram's platform structure differs significantly from other messaging services. Telegram allows very large public channels and groups that can attract hundreds of thousands of subscribers. Content shared in these channels can spread rapidly to users across the country without requiring direct personal connections.

The platform also allows anonymous or pseudonymous administration of channels, which authorities say can make it more difficult to identify operators behind suspicious groups.

Investigators further argued that Telegram's searchable public channels made it easier for alleged fraudsters to find students searching for leaked papers or answer keys and recruit them into such networks. Government agencies had reportedly been monitoring several Telegram channels earlier this year following concerns about fake NEET leak claims.

Why WhatsApp Escaped Action?

The government has not publicly accused WhatsApp of playing a comparable role in the current NEET-related investigation. While officials acknowledge that misinformation can also spread through WhatsApp, they point to structural differences between the two platforms.

WhatsApp communication largely takes place through private chats and groups linked to mobile phone numbers. Its public broadcasting capabilities are more limited than Telegram's channel ecosystem.

Authorities believe that the networks under investigation were primarily operating on Telegram rather than WhatsApp. As a result, enforcement measures focused on the platform that investigators say was most closely linked to the alleged misconduct.

Officials maintain that the decision was based not on the popularity of a messaging app but on its alleged use in the examination fraud networks currently under investigation.

The government has described the restriction as a temporary step aimed at preventing the spread of misleading content ahead of the NEET 2026 re-examination.

With the re-test scheduled for June 21, authorities say the objective is to limit misinformation, protect candidates and maintain confidence in the examination process while investigations continue.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 03:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).