Hyderabad, March 19: A 35-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at his house here due to "harassment" by his wife, police said on Wednesday. The man's mother, in a complaint to police, accused her daughter-in-law of harassing her son regularly, following which he took the extreme step, they said. The man was found hanging himself in his room on Monday, a police official at Jubilee Hills Police Station said, adding no suicide note was found. Gujarat: 3rd-Year LLB Student Found Dead in National Law University Dorm, Suicide Suspected.

Asked on the accusations of harassment by the man's mother, the official said investigation is underway to ascertain whether it (death) is due to harassment or due to family disputes between the couple. The couple had married in 2020. The woman had earlier filed several police complaints against her husband of harassing her and they were given counselling, the official said. There were allegations earlier that the woman had also demanded Rs 30 lakh and share in his property, but it has to be verified, police said. A case was registered and further investigation is on, police added.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.