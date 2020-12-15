New Delhi, December 15: Dense fog engulfed parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, bringing down the day temperatures in several regions across the state. The thick blanket of fog engulfed areas including Nashik, Pune, Matheran among others, thus reducing the visibility. Cold winds blew in most parts and chilly conditions prevailed since Sunday. Several areas also experienced thunderstorm accompanied with lightning in parts of Central Maharashtra. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

On Monday, several areas in Pune witnessed very light rain, leading to a dip in mercury levels. The maximum temperature on Monday dropped to 23.6°C in Shivajinagar and 24.2°C Lohegaon, giving Pune it’s coolest day so far this season. The IMD said Pune might witness very light rain on Tuesday as well.

Here's the tweet:

Maharashtra: A thick blanket of fog engulfs Nashik; visuals from City Centre Mall area of the city. "We don't need to go to Shimla anymore as we're witnessing similar weather here only. So people of Nashik should stay here & not travel during Covid pandemic," says a resident. pic.twitter.com/ycSGtcEAmw — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

According to visuals by ANI, a thick blanket of fog engulfed Nashik bringing respite from the sultry weather conditions. "We don't need to go to Shimla anymore as we're witnessing similar weather here. People of Nashik should stay in the city and not travel during COVID-19 pandemic," a resident said.

There has been an abrupt change in weather in parts of Maharashtra recently from chilly weather and foggy mornings. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday had informed that there could be hail and lightning in isolated parts of Maharashtra under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the region.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 09:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).