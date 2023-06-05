New Delhi, June 5: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has been raising the issue of climate justice, as due to the "wrong policies" of a few developed nations, poor and developing countries are paying the price.

In a video message at a World Environment Day event, Modi emphasised that all the nations should rise above their selfish interests and think towards protecting the world climate. World Environment Day 2023: President Droupadi Murmu Asks People To Adopt Eco-Friendly Approach in Daily Activities To Build Clean and Beautiful Planet.

"For a long time, the model of development in big and advanced countries was contradictory. In this developmental model, the thinking was that we first develop our country then we can think about the environment," the Prime Minister said.

"With this, they achieved the goals of development but the world's environment had to pay the price for their development. Today also, the developing and poor countries of the world are paying the price for the wrong policies of some developed countries," Modi added. World Environment Day 2023 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the Day That Highlights the Need To Protect the Environment.

The Prime Minister went on to add that for decades no one was there to object against this attitude of the developed countries, however he was happy that India has managed to raise the question of climate justice.

