Every year, World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated on June 5 since 1973 with an aim to raise awareness and action for protecting the environment. The day is supported by many non-governmental organizations, businesses, and government entities and represents the primary United Nations outreach day supporting the environment. The first World Environment Day was organized in 1973. The day has been a platform for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, overpopulation, global warming, sustainable development and wildlife crime. Each year, the day is celebrated with a specific theme to advocate environmental causes. As we celebrate World Environment Day 2023, here’s all you need to know about the history and significance of the day. UN Talks on a Treaty to End Global Plastic Pollution Open in Paris.

World Environment Day 2023 Theme

The theme of world environment day 2023 is ‘Solutions to plastic pollution’ under the campaign #BeatPlasticPollution. It serves as a reminder that what individuals do to reduce plastic pollution matters. The result of this action is the actions that corporations and governments are doing to combat plastic pollution.

World Environment Day History

World Environment Day was established in 1972 by the United Nations at the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment, which was held from June 5–16 in the year 1972. The day was established after discussions on integrating human interactions and the environment. A year later, in 1973, the first WED was held with the theme ‘Only One Earth’. World Environment Day has been raising awareness, supporting action, and driving changes for the environment. Billions Could Face Dangerous Heat if World Exceeds 2C.

World Environment Day Significance

World Environment Day holds great significance as it is a global platform for public outreach. As many as 143 countries participate on this day to raise awareness about protecting the environment. World Environment Day is led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). It is the largest global platform for environmental public outreach, and is celebrated by millions of people across the world. In 2023, the day is hosted by Côte D'Ivoire.

