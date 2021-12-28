New Delhi, December 28: The Delhi government on Tuesday declared a yellow alert in the national capital amid rise in COVID-19 cases and the Omicron scare. The alert has been sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The announcement was made by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference. The night curfew has also been imposed in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am.

Gyms, malls, cinema halls, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes have been closed in Delhi with immediate effect. Meanwhile, bars, restaurants and metro services are allowed to operate with only 50 percent capacity. Kejriwal said, “ As the COVID19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan.” Yellow Alert COVID-19 Restrictions In Delhi: Restaurants To Operate At 50% Capacity, Gyms, Cinema Halls To Be Closed.

Tweet By ANI:

As the COVID19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/tkJ9WtMaSz — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2021

What Will Remain Open?

Delhi Metro services with 50 percent capacity.

Bars and Restaurants with 50 percent capacity.

Non-essential shops on an odd-even basis.

Inter-state bus services with 50 percent capacity.

Auto-rickshaws are allowed with only two passengers.

Private offices from 9 am to 5 pm with 50 percent capacity.

Construction work allowed.

Salon and beauty parlours to remain open.

Public parks.

What Will Remain Closed?

Cinema halls and multiplexes.

Gyms and Spas.

Banquet halls and auditoriums

Schools and colleges.

Social, political and religious gatherings banned.

Notably, the yellow alert is imposed when the Covid positivity stays above 0.5 percent for two consecutive days. In Delhi, the positivity rate has been above 0.5 percent in the past two days. Kejriwal also asked people to follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks at public places.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has already imposed a night curfew that will remain in force in the city from 11 pm to 5 am till further orders. The timings of the curfew was changed on Tuesday. Now it will be imposed from 10 pm.

