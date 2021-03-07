New Delhi, March 7: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday continued its attack on the rival BJP's Delhi unit, accusing it of financial irregularities in the construction of Rani Jhansi flyover.

Durgesh Pathak, in-charge of Delhi Municipal elections for AAP, took a dig at the MCD ruling BJP, raising a series of questions linked to the flyover such as the amount spent for its construction, delay in completion of the project, among others.

Citing the MCD's audit report about the project, Pathak alleged that an amount of Rs 175 crore was sanctioned for the project but the cost mounted to Rs 724 crore. He further accused the MCD of not adhering to the procedure for acquiring the land for the project. MCD Bye-Election Results 2021: AAP Wins 4 Wards, Congress Bags 1 in Delhi Civic Body Bypolls.

"BJP should clarify why MCD did not acquire land for the project following the set of norms and through a government agency? MCD paid Rs 7 crore to a private firm for making the project report but no report was submitted. Why was the payment being made?" Pathak asked.

He stated that the BJP cannot blame the AAP for playing politics because the questions were raised on the basis of an audit report in which the auditor has raised objections on around 70 points.

"We demand that Adesh Gupta (Delhi BJP Chief) come in front of the media and read this 54 page report and answer each of the objection," the AAP leader added. Aam Aadmi Party Organised Around 50 Mohalla Sabhas at 69 Places Across Delhi, Around 7000 People Joined, Says AAP.

The AAP on Saturday accused the Delhi unit of the BJP of involvement in financial irregularities of Rs 546 crore in the project. He claimed that the project was sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 175 crore which was completed after spending Rs 724 crore in 24 years.

